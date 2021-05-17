FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sientra, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sientra in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51).

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIEN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

SIEN opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $392.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Sientra has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $11,419,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,436 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $3,342,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

