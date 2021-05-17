Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

LON TXP opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £213.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.79. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 33.66 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

