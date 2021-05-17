Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

