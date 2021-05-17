Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.