Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Motus GI in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

MOTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

