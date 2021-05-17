Financial Review: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) vs. Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A Snap -49.74% -48.53% -24.44%

47.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Snap $1.72 billion 47.06 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -70.65

Decisionpoint Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Decisionpoint Systems and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap 1 6 30 0 2.78

Snap has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats Snap on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

