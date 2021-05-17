Head-To-Head Review: Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Airbus has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus -11.39% -27.79% -0.78% Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 3.61% 6.00% 1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Airbus and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 1 7 8 0 2.44 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 3 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airbus and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $78.94 billion 1.20 -$1.53 billion $1.28 23.68 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $116.72 billion 0.53 $5.50 billion $8.30 12.47

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Airbus. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Airbus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. Its Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter related services. The company's Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, and tanker aircraft; and provides unmanned aerial systems and their associated services. It also offers civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities; and provision of fleet management services, which include automobile leasing and specific services under the Alphabet brand. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

