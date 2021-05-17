Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) & Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Head to Head Analysis

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -34.83% -11.67% -6.48% Viavi Solutions 3.23% 18.19% 7.30%

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Viavi Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 1.05 -$66.05 million ($1.45) -5.15 Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.31 $28.70 million $0.58 28.40

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00 Viavi Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 61.98%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $18.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.63%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

