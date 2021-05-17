Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 79.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

