The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

TJX stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.72, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.