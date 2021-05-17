Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Thursday. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 310.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 279.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total value of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

