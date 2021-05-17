BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT Set at GBX 200 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BT.A. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 151.14 ($1.97).

Shares of LON:BT.A opened at GBX 161.70 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.35 ($2.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29.

In related news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

