Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €125.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VAR1. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.86 ($118.66).

VAR1 stock opened at €117.40 ($138.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. Varta has a 52 week low of €84.50 ($99.41) and a 52 week high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

