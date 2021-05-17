Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

ETR O2D opened at €2.58 ($3.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is €2.43 and its 200-day moving average is €2.34.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.