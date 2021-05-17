Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$242.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$216.56.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$210.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$173.85. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$93.50 and a 12-month high of C$213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

