National Bank Financial Boosts Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$9.75

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$9.75 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a buy rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of DR opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.01. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$230.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.12%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

