Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

