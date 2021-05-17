Comparing Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Devon Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 2 20 0 2.91 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $24.31, indicating a potential downside of 7.86%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy -62.68% 2.38% 0.86% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $6.22 billion 2.87 -$355.00 million $1.38 19.12 Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 19.00 -$27.31 million N/A N/A

Victory Oilfield Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield technology products company in the United States. It offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed for oil and gas well drilling outcomes. The company also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

