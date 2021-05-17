Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selecta Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Several other research firms also recently commented on SELB. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $337.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

