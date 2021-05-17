Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alkami Technology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkami Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alkami Technology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

ALKT stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.