Zacks Investment Research Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BFS. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Saul Centers stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

