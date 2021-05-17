Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday.

AMBBY opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

