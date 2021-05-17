Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.40.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in General Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 97,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 84,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.