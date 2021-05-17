Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $48.87 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

