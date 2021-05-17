Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$25.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIS. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Savaria from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Savaria from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday.

Savaria stock opened at C$18.53 on Thursday. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$11.60 and a 12 month high of C$19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.67%.

In other Savaria news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total transaction of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,274,476.40. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total transaction of C$445,747.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,228,737.50. Insiders sold 95,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,119 over the last quarter.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

