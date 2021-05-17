TD Securities Raises Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$6.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCL. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

TSE SCL opened at C$5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.67 million and a PE ratio of -26.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.49.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

