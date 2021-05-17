CIBC Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.29.

SRU.UN opened at C$29.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$18.70 and a one year high of C$29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.41.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

