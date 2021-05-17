National Bank Financial Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.86.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$37.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.17. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.00 and a 1-year high of C$37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

