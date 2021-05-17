Critical Review: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -51.95% -266.45% -40.80% Pro-Dex 17.34% 33.84% 21.11%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alphatec and Pro-Dex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 7 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphatec currently has a consensus target price of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 4.18%. Given Alphatec’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Risk & Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and Pro-Dex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $113.43 million 12.73 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -13.59 Pro-Dex $34.83 million 3.67 $6.11 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy. It also provides Invictus Modular Fixation Systems designed to increase adaptability with the power of screw modularity; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; Arsenal spinal fixation system, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation platform to fix a range of degenerative to deformity pathologies and surgical procedures; Aspida Anterior Lumbar Plating System, a fixation system for anterior lumbar interbody fusion; AMP Anti-Migration Plate; solanas posterior cervico/thoracic fixation system and avalon occipital plate; OCT Spinal Fixation System; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and Insignia Anterior Cervical Plate System. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti, Transcend Lateral, and Battalion Posterior Interbody Implants; and biologics consisting of Cervical Structural Allograft Spacers, 3D ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix, Alphagraft Demineralized and Cellular Bone Matrix, and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier. Further, it develops EOS imaging products. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

