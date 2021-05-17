Financial Contrast: VEREIT (NYSE:VER) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VEREIT and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT 26.30% 4.73% 2.36% Ready Capital 14.86% 11.15% 1.73%

VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. VEREIT pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VEREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VEREIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VEREIT and Ready Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT $1.24 billion 8.35 -$300.35 million $3.47 12.99 Ready Capital $229.92 million 4.43 $72.97 million $1.54 9.29

Ready Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VEREIT. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VEREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VEREIT and Ready Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEREIT 1 6 2 0 2.11 Ready Capital 0 0 7 0 3.00

VEREIT presently has a consensus target price of $43.39, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%. Ready Capital has a consensus target price of $13.96, indicating a potential downside of 2.39%. Given Ready Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than VEREIT.

Risk and Volatility

VEREIT has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of VEREIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ready Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ready Capital beats VEREIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

