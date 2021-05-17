Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.23). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.