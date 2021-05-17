Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 723.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $8.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of SC stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

