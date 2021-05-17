Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.10 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDR. TD Securities upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.83.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$7.23 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$8.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 803.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$193,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,250. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$392,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,226,796.35. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,000 shares of company stock worth $876,000.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

