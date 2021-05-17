FY2021 EPS Estimates for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Lowered by Analyst

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for SJW Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.16.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE:SJW opened at $62.93 on Monday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 76.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

