Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $45.11 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

