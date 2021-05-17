Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $51.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.72.

MMP stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

