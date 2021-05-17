Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

