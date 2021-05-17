Scotiabank Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$140.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSP. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$145.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$142.91.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$138.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.41. The company has a market cap of C$15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46. WSP Global has a one year low of C$80.73 and a one year high of C$141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

