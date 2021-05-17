TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$18.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.10. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

