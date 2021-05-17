National Bankshares Increases Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$17.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Uni-Select from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.86.

TSE UNS opened at C$14.66 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.39 million and a P/E ratio of -16.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.19.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

