National Express Group (LON:NEX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NEX. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Express Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 291.80 ($3.81) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 309.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 268.81. National Express Group has a 52-week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27.

In other news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

