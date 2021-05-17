Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) is set to post its Q1 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

