Yatsen (YSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Yatsen to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Yatsen has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

NYSE:YSG opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93. Yatsen has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $25.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

