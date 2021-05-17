OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OCFT. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE OCFT opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.88.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.