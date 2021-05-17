B. Riley Raises Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Price Target to $17.00

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.