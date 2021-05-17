The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Lifted to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TGODF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The Green Organic Dutchman has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $129.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 91.77% and a negative net margin of 2,016.01%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

