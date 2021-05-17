SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SharpSpring stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $196.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.75.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

