Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MOGO has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.39.

MOGO opened at $7.42 on Friday. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $442.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at $139,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at $204,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

