NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) vs. Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Financial Contrast

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NIC and Stamps.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC 1 2 0 0 1.67 Stamps.com 0 1 1 0 2.50

NIC currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.84%. Stamps.com has a consensus price target of $260.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.60%. Given Stamps.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than NIC.

Profitability

This table compares NIC and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC 14.94% 23.51% 15.34% Stamps.com 21.40% 21.50% 16.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of NIC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NIC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Stamps.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NIC has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIC and Stamps.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC $354.20 million 6.45 $50.43 million $0.77 44.16 Stamps.com $571.85 million 5.61 $59.23 million $3.33 52.54

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than NIC. NIC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stamps.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stamps.com beats NIC on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth. Its digital government services consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, filing a government-mandated form or report, and making digital payments. The company's service offerings include business registrations and renewals; court services; driver's license renewal; health professional license services; hunting and fishing licenses; income and property tax payments; limited criminal history searches; motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; motor vehicle inspections; payment processing; prescription drug monitoring; professional license renewal; secretary of state business searches; temporary vehicle tags; uniform commercial code searches and filings; vehicle title, lien, and registration; and vital records. Its software & services business provides SaaS solutions relating to payment processing, healthcare and licensing, COVID-19 testing solutions, software development, and other digital government services under state enterprise contracts to federal, state, and local governments. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. NIC Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Media Mail, Parcel Select, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and others. The company's USPS mailing solutions enable customers to print electronic postage on labels, envelopes, postcards, paper, and customs forms using personal computing device, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions; consolidation services; back-end integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end users; and branded insurance for packages. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps brand, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, mailing labels, postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, large retailers, and shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

