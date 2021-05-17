ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) versus The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) Critical Comparison

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ACI Worldwide and The Pulse Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 6 0 3.00 The Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.94%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than The Pulse Network.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACI Worldwide and The Pulse Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.26 billion 3.74 $67.06 million N/A N/A The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than The Pulse Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of The Pulse Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pulse Network has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and The Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 4.67% 9.41% 3.29% The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats The Pulse Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Omni Commerce, a scalable, omni-channel payment processing platform; ACI Secure eCommerce solution; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; ACI Digital Business Banking, a cloud-based digital banking platform; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, including product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

About The Pulse Network

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

